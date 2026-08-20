Mariano News: Scores late equalizer

Mariano scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Mariano provided the spark late to give Deportivo Alaves a point from this draw to open the season. The forward will be able to at least maintain this bench role, but he's got a neutral matchup looming against Villarreal if he does remain among the subs. Villarreal allowed just 46 goals in 38 league games last season.