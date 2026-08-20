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Mariano News: Scores late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Mariano scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Mariano provided the spark late to give Deportivo Alaves a point from this draw to open the season. The forward will be able to at least maintain this bench role, but he's got a neutral matchup looming against Villarreal if he does remain among the subs. Villarreal allowed just 46 goals in 38 league games last season.

Mariano
Deportivo Alaves
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