Mariano Troilo News: Available for Milan clash

Troilo cleared a one-match suspension in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Verona.

Troilo will return Sunday versus Milan and could substitute for Alessandro Circati (suspension) in the back, with Lautaro Valenti and Sascha Britschgi both staying in the XI. Troilo has posted at least one tackle in his last four outings, amassing 11 and winning eight of them. Moreover, he has logged multiple clearances in his last eight displays, accumulating 51.