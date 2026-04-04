Mariano Troilo News: Completes disqualification

Troilo served a one-game ban in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Lazio.

Troilo will be back available for next Sunday's home game versus Napoli and will try to unseat either Alessandro Circati or Lautaro Valenti. He has recorded at least one clearance in all his 14 seasonal appearances, averaging 5.6 per contest. He has helped secure two clean sheets in his last five outings (all starts), notching four tackles (two won), three interceptions and four blocks in the process.