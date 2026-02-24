Mariano Troilo News: Scores one goal

Troilo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory against AC Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Troilo scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's win over AC Milan, heading home a corner from Emanuele Valeri in the second half. He added 11 clearances and two blocks in a strong defensive showing. The defender remains an important piece of the back line, starting each of his last four appearances while totaling nine tackles, six interceptions and 31 clearances during that span.