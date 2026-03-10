Mariano Troilo News: Solid defensive work in clean sheet

Troilo generated one tackle (one won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Fiorentina.

Troilo contributed across every defensive category in the clean sheet, registering one tackle, one interception, one block and six clearances on the night. The center back has been a consistent defensive presence over his last six games, accumulating 11 tackles with at least one in all but one game, and 40 clearances with at least three in every appearance.