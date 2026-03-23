Mariano Troilo headshot

Mariano Troilo News: Suspended for Lazio tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Troilo won one of two tackles and had three clearances and one block and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Cremonese.

Troilo didn't have a great showing like the rest of the Parma defense and will be unavailable versus Lazio on April 4 due to yellow-card accumulation. Enrico Delprato will return from suspension in the next match in the same position.

Mariano Troilo
Parma
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