Mariano Troilo News: Suspended for Lazio tilt
Troilo won one of two tackles and had three clearances and one block and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Cremonese.
Troilo didn't have a great showing like the rest of the Parma defense and will be unavailable versus Lazio on April 4 due to yellow-card accumulation. Enrico Delprato will return from suspension in the next match in the same position.
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