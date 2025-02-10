Marin Ljubicic News: Two goal contribution debut

Ljubicic scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory against Hoffenheim.

Ljubicic had an ideal start to his time with Union Berlin after making the switch from LASK during the winter transfer window, as the forward would bag a goal and an assist in his debut. Not to mention, he did this in only 31 minutes of play off the bench, immediately imposing his place in the squad. He will look to continue seeing time following his hot start in Germany, possibly seeing a start soon.