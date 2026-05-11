Marin Pongracic headshot

Marin Pongracic News: Busy defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Pongracic registered one tackle (one won) and four clearances in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Genoa.

Pongracic got involved in the defense throughout Sunday's draw, he made four clearances and a tackle and helped earn the clean sheet. It was a disappointing offensive showing from both sides, but Pongracic at least got involved in the backline. He will be hard-pressed for another clean sheet to close out the domestic campaign.

Marin Pongracic
Fiorentina
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