Marin Pongracic headshot

Marin Pongracic News: Clears disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Pongracic served a one-match suspension in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Sassuolo.

Pongracic will be eligible to face Roma next Monday and likely start over Daniele Rugani, who was fine in a spot start in this one. He has registered at least one clearance in his last six displays, totaling 35 and posting five tackles (two won), three interceptions and two blocks over that span, with one clean sheet.

Marin Pongracic
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marin Pongracic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marin Pongracic See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 25, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 22, 2020