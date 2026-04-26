Marin Pongracic News: Clears disqualification

Pongracic served a one-match suspension in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Sassuolo.

Pongracic will be eligible to face Roma next Monday and likely start over Daniele Rugani, who was fine in a spot start in this one. He has registered at least one clearance in his last six displays, totaling 35 and posting five tackles (two won), three interceptions and two blocks over that span, with one clean sheet.