Marin Pongracic News: Logs three clearances versus Pisa

Pongracic recorded four clearances and one block and drew one foul in Monday's 1-0 win versus Pisa.

Pongracic had a workmanlike showing while helping his club secure its first clean sheet in a long while, as Pisa didn't muster much offense. He has logged three or more interceptions in four games in a row, racking up 21 and adding four interceptions and three blocks in that stretch.