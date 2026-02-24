Marin Pongracic headshot

Marin Pongracic News: Logs three clearances versus Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Pongracic recorded four clearances and one block and drew one foul in Monday's 1-0 win versus Pisa.

Pongracic had a workmanlike showing while helping his club secure its first clean sheet in a long while, as Pisa didn't muster much offense. He has logged three or more interceptions in four games in a row, racking up 21 and adding four interceptions and three blocks in that stretch.

Marin Pongracic
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marin Pongracic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marin Pongracic See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 25, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 22, 2020