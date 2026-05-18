Marin Pongracic News: Racks up clearances in Juventus tilt
Pongracic won one tackle and had 13 clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 win over Juventus.
Pongracic held up under pressure and matched his season high in clearances. He has tallied at least one in his last eight displays, amassing 54, adding seven tackles (four won), five interceptions and six blocks and helping secure three clean sheets during that stretch.
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