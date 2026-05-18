Marin Pongracic headshot

Marin Pongracic News: Racks up clearances in Juventus tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Pongracic won one tackle and had 13 clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 win over Juventus.

Pongracic held up under pressure and matched his season high in clearances. He has tallied at least one in his last eight displays, amassing 54, adding seven tackles (four won), five interceptions and six blocks and helping secure three clean sheets during that stretch.

Marin Pongracic
Fiorentina
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