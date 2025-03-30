Fantasy Soccer
Marin Pongracic headshot

Marin Pongracic News: Solid again versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Pongracic recorded two tackles (two won), four clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Atalanta.

Pongracic turned in another solid shift, like the rest of the Fiorentina defense. He has gotten the nod over Pietro Comuzzo in three of the last four games, posting eight tackles (seven won), four interceptions and 12 clearances, with two clean sheets.

Marin Pongracic
Fiorentina
