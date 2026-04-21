Marin Pongracic News: Will miss Sassuolo match
Pongracic recorded 13 clearances and one block and was cautioned for the fifth time in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.
Pongracic set a new season high in clearances, but his side conceded once, and he'll be unavailable versus Sassuolo on Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Daniele Rugani will likely take his place in the back.
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