Marin Pongracic headshot

Marin Pongracic News: Will miss Sassuolo match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Pongracic recorded 13 clearances and one block and was cautioned for the fifth time in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Lecce.

Pongracic set a new season high in clearances, but his side conceded once, and he'll be unavailable versus Sassuolo on Sunday due to yellow-card accumulation. Daniele Rugani will likely take his place in the back.

Marin Pongracic
Fiorentina
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