Marin Sverko Injury: Good to go for Lecce game

Sverko (undisclosed) "will be available Saturday as he has trained with us for most of the week," coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Sverko will be an option after missing the last four matches and eight of the past 10 due to multiple injuries but is likely to be eased into action given the situation, although Venezia might not have Joel Schingtienne (undisclosed). He was a regular when fit earlier in the season. He has notched nine tackles (three won), six interceptions, 19 clearances and two blocks in his last five showings.