Marin Sverko Injury: Still sidelined

Sverko (undisclosed) "will be absent Saturday, and we hope he'll be back fairly soon," coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Sverko will miss his fourth straight game against Bologna and last featured in mid-January due to multiple injuries. Joel Schingtienne has soaked up most of his minutes next to Jay Idzes and Fali Cande, while Alessandro Marcandalli and Ridgeciano Haps are the top deputies in the role.