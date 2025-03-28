Fantasy Soccer
Marin Sverko headshot

Marin Sverko Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 6:16am

Sverko (undisclosed) "will be absent Saturday, and we hope he'll be back fairly soon," coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Sverko will miss his fourth straight game against Bologna and last featured in mid-January due to multiple injuries. Joel Schingtienne has soaked up most of his minutes next to Jay Idzes and Fali Cande, while Alessandro Marcandalli and Ridgeciano Haps are the top deputies in the role.

Marin Sverko
Venezia
More Stats & News
