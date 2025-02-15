Fantasy Soccer
Marin Sverko headshot

Marin Sverko Injury: Will be back versus Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Sverko (undisclosed) has returned to full training ahead of Monday's fixture against Genoa, coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Sverko will be an option after missing a month due to an unspecified injury. Joel Schingtienne and Alessandro Marcandalli filled in for him in recent rounds. He has totaled nine tackles (three won), six interceptions, 19 clearances and two blocks in his last five displays, with one goal and no clean sheets.

Marin Sverko
Venezia
