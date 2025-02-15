Marin Sverko Injury: Will be back versus Genoa

Sverko (undisclosed) has returned to full training ahead of Monday's fixture against Genoa, coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Sverko will be an option after missing a month due to an unspecified injury. Joel Schingtienne and Alessandro Marcandalli filled in for him in recent rounds. He has totaled nine tackles (three won), six interceptions, 19 clearances and two blocks in his last five displays, with one goal and no clean sheets.