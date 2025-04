Sverko (undisclosed) didn't come off the bench in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Lecce.

Sverko was back with the squad after a month but didn't get minutes right away. He was one of the top options before two injuries in a row. Fali Cande has taken over his spot, but he could replace Joel Schingtienne (undisclosed) and Alessandro Marcandalli once in better shape.