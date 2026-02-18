Mario Gila Injury: Doubtful for Cagliari game

Gila is nursing patellar tendon soreness and will likely be unavailable against Cagliari, but isn't expected to miss much time, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Gila avoided structural damage and has been advised to rest for a while to allow the inflammation to subside, but his status will be properly determined later in the week. Oliver Provstgaard and Alessio Romagnoli would most likely start Saturday if he didn't.