Mario Gila Injury: Forced off against Atalanta

Gila left Saturday's loss to Atalanta at the interval due to a possible knee injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Gila didn't record stats during his time on the pitch and suffered a heavy knock and a potential tweak near the end of the first half and didn't return from the locker room. He'll need to be evaluated ahead of Saturday's away game versus Cagliari. Patric replaced him in this one, while Alessio Romagnoli will return from suspension in the next match.