Mario Gila Injury: Probable for Inter clash

Gila (lower leg) will most likely be an option and could get the nod versus Inter on Saturday, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Gila has been managed in recent weeks because of multiple injuries, but has logged multiple full training sessions as of late and could supplant Oliver Provstgaard in the back. He has posted at least one tackle in his last four appearances (all starts), accumulating four wins, contributing to one clean sheet and notching 21 clearances, three interceptions and three blocks over that span.