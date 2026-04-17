Mario Gila Injury: Should return versus Napoli

Gila (thigh/knee) has ramped up in training and should at least be available for Saturday's match against Napoli, Sky Italy reported.

Gila logged a couple of full training sessions in the lead-up to the match after missing two weeks because of a pair of lingering injuries. He could get some minutes as a tune-up for an upcoming Coppa Italia clash, but Alessio Romangoli and Oliver Provstgaard are in better shape. He's a staple when healthy and has notched at least one tackle in 11 straight appearances, racking up 22 (18 won) and adding 45 clearances, eight blocks and three interceptions over that span, with two clean sheets.