Mario Gila Injury: Subs off in Bologna clash

Gila left Sunday's 2-0 win over Bologna at the 26th minute due to an apparent right thigh injury, Sky Italy reported.

Gila recorded one tackle (zero won) before exiting after tweaking a muscle during a sprint and a slide to stop an opponent. He'll undergo exams in the coming days. Lazio will play their next game versus Parma on April 4. Oliver Provstgaard would eventually be the next man up at the position.