Mario Gila Injury: Subs off in cup game
Gila left Wednesday's Coppa Italia match in the second half "because of a blow to a tendon," coach Maurizio Sarri reported.
Gila was limping heavily after a collision and asked to come out. He'll need to be assessed ahead of Monday's home game versus Udinese. He recently returned from a two-game absence caused by multiple minor injuries. Oliver Provstgaard would take his place if needed.
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