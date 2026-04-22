Mario Gila headshot

Mario Gila Injury: Subs off in cup game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Gila left Wednesday's Coppa Italia match in the second half "because of a blow to a tendon," coach Maurizio Sarri reported.

Gila was limping heavily after a collision and asked to come out. He'll need to be assessed ahead of Monday's home game versus Udinese. He recently returned from a two-game absence caused by multiple minor injuries. Oliver Provstgaard would take his place if needed.

Mario Gila
Lazio
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