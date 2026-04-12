Mario Gila Injury: Will stay on the shelf

Gila (thigh/knee) won't be an option for Monday's match versus Fiorentina, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Gila had another subpar week of training and will be given more time to heal fully. He's reportedly targeting the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals on April 22, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be available against Napoli next week. Oliver Provstgaard will keep partnering with Alessio Romagnoli. Patric (toe) will be back in the fold at the position.