Mario Gila News: Logs two clearances versus Napoli

Gila (thigh/knee) had one tackle (zero won), 28 passes and two clearances in 61 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Napoli.

Gila played for an hour after shaking off two ailments and had a good showing overall, but didn't put up many stats. He'll be a regular if he stays healthy. He has logged at least one tackle in four straight appearances, totaling five (three won) and posting 21 clearances, three interceptions and three blocks over that span, contributing to one clean sheet.