Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mario Gila headshot

Mario Gila News: Solid defensively in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Gila had one shot on goal, made four clearances and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw against Venezia.

Gila wasn't as brilliant as his defensive partner Alessio Romagnoli but still played an important role for his team to keep their first clean sheet in more than a month. However, the overall fantasy numbers for the center-back haven't been that great this season so he'll definitely need his team to shut the opposition down more frequently to become a more appealing pick.

Mario Gila
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now