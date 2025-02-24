Mario Gila News: Solid defensively in draw

Gila had one shot on goal, made four clearances and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw against Venezia.

Gila wasn't as brilliant as his defensive partner Alessio Romagnoli but still played an important role for his team to keep their first clean sheet in more than a month. However, the overall fantasy numbers for the center-back haven't been that great this season so he'll definitely need his team to shut the opposition down more frequently to become a more appealing pick.