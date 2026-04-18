Mario Gila News: Starting in defense

Gila (thigh) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Napoli.

Gila has been handed a starting role after logging a couple of full training sessions in the lead-up to the match, with the coaching staff showing enough confidence in his recovery to thrust him straight back in despite a two-week absence caused by a pair of lingering injuries. The defender is a staple of the lineup when healthy, having notched at least one tackle in 11 straight appearances while racking up 22 tackles, 45 clearances, eight blocks and three interceptions over that span, and his return poses a direct challenge to Alessio Romagnoli and Oliver Provstgaard. His availability ahead of an upcoming Coppa Italia clash makes his return all the more timely for the coaching staff.