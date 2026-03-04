Mario Gila News: Starts in Coppa Italia bout

Gila (knee) got the nod and played the whole 90 minutes in Tuesday's cup game versus Atalanta.

Gila overcame a knee ailment that had kept him out of the previous two Serie A matches and looked fine. He'll recapture his spot next to Alessio Romagnoli over Oliver Provstgaard if he hasn't experienced any setbacks. He has logged 14 clearances, eight blocks (six won) and four blocks in his last five appearances, with no clean sheets.