Mario Gila News: Struggles in Inter meeting

Gila (lower leg) had two blocks and 43 passes and drew two fouls in 56 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Inter.

Gila got the call in his return from a two-game absence but had trouble containing the opponents like the rest of the Lazio defense and was yanked pretty early. He has contributed to one clean sheet and registered 21 clearances, five blocks and three blocks in his last five appearances. Instead, he halted a four-game streak with at least one tackle in this one.