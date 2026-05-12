Mario Gila headshot

Mario Gila News: Struggles in Inter meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Gila (lower leg) had two blocks and 43 passes and drew two fouls in 56 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Inter.

Gila got the call in his return from a two-game absence but had trouble containing the opponents like the rest of the Lazio defense and was yanked pretty early. He has contributed to one clean sheet and registered 21 clearances, five blocks and three blocks in his last five appearances. Instead, he halted a four-game streak with at least one tackle in this one.

Mario Gila
Lazio
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