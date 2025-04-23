Mario Gotze Injury: In rehabilitation process
Gotze (hamstring) was spotted in his rehabilitation process on Wednesday, the club announced.
Gotze is still in his rehabilitation process recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered against Tottenham in the Europa League. His timeline for return remains unclear, and it might be too short for him to be available for Saturday's clash against Leipzig. If the game comes too soon, Fares Chaibi is expected to fill in for him.
