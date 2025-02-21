Fantasy Soccer
Mario Gotze headshot

Mario Gotze Injury: Late call for Bayern game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Gotze was ill on Thursday and Friday and will be assessed on Saturday to determine his availability for Sunday's match against Bayern, coach Dino Toppmoller said in the press conference. "Mario was ill yesterday and today. He will have to decide for himself tomorrow how he feels."

Gotze was ill in recent days and missed training, making him a doubt for Sunday's match against Bayern. He will be assessed on Saturday to determine his availability for the squad. However, Gotze has been a regular starter lately, so his potential absence could lead to a change in the starting lineup, with Can Uzun likely to step in.

Mario Gotze
Eintracht Frankfurt
