Mario Gotze Injury: Won't play Sunday

Gotze (undisclosed) is not an option for Sunday's match against Augsburg, according to manager Dino Toppmoller. "Mario is still undergoing tests, so we'll have to wait. He definitely won't be available for the match in Augsburg."

Gotze was brought off injured in the last match, and that will prevent the attacker from being an option Sunday. He is currently undergoing testing to determine the severity of his injuries, hoping the injury is only minor and he can return soon. With only five games left in the season, he could not return if this is serious, so this will be something to monitor. Can Uzan is a possible replacement to take Gotze's spot in the starting XI when out.