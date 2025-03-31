Mario Gotze News: Nets in win

Gotze scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over VfB Stuttgart.

Gotze scored once during Saturday's win, the only goal during the match. The attacking midfielder has been solid, but hasn't always been a constant in the starting XI. Gotze's veteran attacking presence has become valuable for a Frankfurt side that has struggled to fill the gap left by the departing Omar Marmoush.