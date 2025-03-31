Fantasy Soccer
Mario Gotze News: Nets in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Gotze scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over VfB Stuttgart.

Gotze scored once during Saturday's win, the only goal during the match. The attacking midfielder has been solid, but hasn't always been a constant in the starting XI. Gotze's veteran attacking presence has become valuable for a Frankfurt side that has struggled to fill the gap left by the departing Omar Marmoush.

