Mario Hermoso Injury: Available to play against Kiel

Hermoso (illness) has recovered and has been training normally this week, making him available to face Kiel on Saturday, BILD reports.

Hermoso missed the last match against Bayern due to illness but is now fully fit and available to face Kiel on Saturday. He could return directly to the starting lineup in the back three, as Piero Hincapie, Edmond Tapsoba, and Nordi Mukiele are all on four yellow cards and could be suspended for the crucial clash against Frankfurt next Saturday.