Mario Hermoso headshot

Mario Hermoso Injury: Brought off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Hermoso was brought off with an apparent injury during the first half of Tuesday's clash with Munich.

Hermoso was brought off before half time in clear discomfort, with Robert Andrich coming on to replace him. Andrich is a more attacking option in the midfield as opposed to a like-for-like sub option in defense. Edmond Tapsoba could be back in the starting XI against Stuttgart if Hermoso's injury proves severe.

Mario Hermoso
Bayer Leverkusen
