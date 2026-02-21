Mario Hermoso Injury: Called up for Cremonese tilt

Hermoso (foot) has been included in Roma's squad list to face Cremonese on Sunday.

Hermoso will return after sitting out two fixtures because of a foot contusion and will tussle with Daniele Ghilardi to make the starting job, although there's a chance the coach will spare either Evan N'Dicka or Gianluca Mancini, who are one yellow card away from disqualification. Hermoso has been a regular when healthy and has posted four eight tackles (seven won), eight clearances and 11 interceptions in his last five outings, contributing to one clean sheet.