Mario Hermoso headshot

Mario Hermoso Injury: Called up for Cremonese tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Hermoso (foot) has been included in Roma's squad list to face Cremonese on Sunday.

Hermoso will return after sitting out two fixtures because of a foot contusion and will tussle with Daniele Ghilardi to make the starting job, although there's a chance the coach will spare either Evan N'Dicka or Gianluca Mancini, who are one yellow card away from disqualification. Hermoso has been a regular when healthy and has posted four eight tackles (seven won), eight clearances and 11 interceptions in his last five outings, contributing to one clean sheet.

Mario Hermoso
Roma
