Mario Hermoso Injury: Fit for Bologna contest

Hermoso (hip) has been called up for Thursday's clash with Bologna.

Hermoso is returning after sitting out five fixtures because of a hip injury. He has rarely been eased into action after his previous injuries, but it remains to be seen whether the gaffer will be more cautious this time. His presence will come in handy with Gianluca Mancini suspended. He has contributed to two clean sheets in his last five appearances, totaling nine tackles (seven won), 12 interceptions and 12 clearances.