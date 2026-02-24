Mario Hermoso Injury: Not dealing with serious problems
Hermoso withdrew late before the kick-off against Cremonese because of some pain in his psoas muscle, which he strained earlier in the season, but the tests excluded a new lesion, Il Tempo reported.
Hermoso is day-to-day and will try to make a full recovery ahead of Sunday's clash versus Juventus; otherwise, Daniele Ghilardi, who has been reliable in relief, will get the call again.
