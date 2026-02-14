Mario Hermoso Injury: Out again against Napoli
Hermoso (foot) "is nursing a major bruise, but we believe he'll be back next week," coach Gian Piero Gasperini relayed.
Hermoso will miss another one while tending to a foot injury that's preventing him from training regularly, but the tests ruled out more serious problems. Daniele Ghilardi will likely get the nod again in relief.
