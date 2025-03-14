Fantasy Soccer
Mario Hermoso headshot

Mario Hermoso Injury: Out before break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Hermoso (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's trip to Stuttgart, according to manager Xabi Alonso.

Hermoso isn't an option for Sunday's trip to Stuttgart, and will now have the international break to try and get fit. The defender's absence will be tough to deal with, especially with Edmond Tapsoba also ruled out. Nordi Mukiele could slide into central defense with Hermoso out for Sunday's match.

Mario Hermoso
Bayer Leverkusen
