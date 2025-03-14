Mario Hermoso Injury: Out before break

Hermoso (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's trip to Stuttgart, according to manager Xabi Alonso.

Hermoso isn't an option for Sunday's trip to Stuttgart, and will now have the international break to try and get fit. The defender's absence will be tough to deal with, especially with Edmond Tapsoba also ruled out. Nordi Mukiele could slide into central defense with Hermoso out for Sunday's match.