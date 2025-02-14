Mario Hermoso Injury: Out to face Bayern

Hermoso is out for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich, according to manager Xabi Alonso. "We will be missing Mario tomorrow due to illness."

Hermoso will not make the call for Saturday, with the defender being left out due to an illness. This is s tough loss for the club, as he did start in their last outing, with Edmund Tapsoba as his likely replacement. He will look return for their next contest, which is likely after only dealing with an illness.