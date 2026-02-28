Mario Hermoso Injury: Ruled out for Juventus game
Hermoso (hip) won't be available for Sunday's fixture versus Juventus, Sky Italy reported.
Hermoso isn't dealing with a severe injury but hasn't trained enough to be an option for this one. Daniele Ghilardi is again the favorite to replace him over Jan Ziolkowski and Devyne Resch and has gotten the bulk of the work while Hermoso previously dealt with a foot issue.
