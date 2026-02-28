Mario Hermoso headshot

Mario Hermoso Injury: Ruled out for Juventus game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Hermoso (hip) won't be available for Sunday's fixture versus Juventus, Sky Italy reported.

Hermoso isn't dealing with a severe injury but hasn't trained enough to be an option for this one. Daniele Ghilardi is again the favorite to replace him over Jan Ziolkowski and Devyne Resch and has gotten the bulk of the work while Hermoso previously dealt with a foot issue.

Mario Hermoso
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Hermoso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Hermoso See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Atletico Madrid Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Atletico Madrid Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 29, 2020
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
December 11, 2019
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 5, 2019