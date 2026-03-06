Mario Hermoso headshot

Mario Hermoso Injury: Will continue to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Hermoso (hip) will remain sidelined for Sunday's away game versus Genoa, Sky Italy reported.

Hermoso hasn't been able to practice regularly this week either and is at serious risk of missing further fixtures. He has been replaced by Daniele Ghilardi and Devyne Rensch in recent matches, but the latter might move to the left wing to substitute for Wesley (suspension) in this one. Jan Ziolkowski could also benefit from the situation.

Mario Hermoso
Roma
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Hermoso
