Mario Hermoso Injury: Will continue to miss time

Hermoso (hip) will remain sidelined for Sunday's away game versus Genoa, Sky Italy reported.

Hermoso hasn't been able to practice regularly this week either and is at serious risk of missing further fixtures. He has been replaced by Daniele Ghilardi and Devyne Rensch in recent matches, but the latter might move to the left wing to substitute for Wesley (suspension) in this one. Jan Ziolkowski could also benefit from the situation.