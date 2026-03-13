Mario Hermoso News: Comes off the bench versus Bologna

Hermoso (hip) had one off-target shot and 11 passes in 25 minutes in Thursday's UEFA Europa League game against Bologna.

Hermoso was eased into action after skipping five tilts and didn't pick up defensive stats in the back. He'll likely be back in the XI versus Como on Sunday, considering Evan N'Dicka's suspension. He has helped secure one clean sheet in his last six outings, amassing eight tackles (seven won), 11 interceptions and eight clearances during that stretch.