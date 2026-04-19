Mario Hermoso News: Finds the net in Atalanta bout

Hermoso scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), two tackles (one won) and four clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.

Hermoso was a menace on set pieces, leading his team in attempts and recording a new season high, and eventually hit the net with a pretty finish from inside the box. It's his second goal of the season. He has logged at least three clearances in four straight fixtures, racking up 18, contributing two clean sheets and tallying five tackles (two won) and three interceptions over that span.