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Mario Hermoso News: Picks up assist in Lecce game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Hermoso assisted once to go with three clearances, one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Lecce.

Hermoso provided a valuable contribution on both ends, teeing up Robinio Vaz with a soft cross from the baseline on his side's lone goal and also denying a clear-cut header with a last-ditch intervention on the other end late in the game. He has posted multiple tackles in the last three matches, racking up 10 (four won) and adding five clearances, three off-target shots and three blocks during that stretch.

Mario Hermoso
Roma
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