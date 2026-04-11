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Mario Hermoso News: Posts eight clearances in Pisa bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hermoso recorded eight clearances and one interception and drew one foul in Friday's 3-0 victory over Pisa.

Hermoso didn't have a varied output in the back, but set a new season high in clearances in the easy win. He has notched at least three in three games on the trot, totaling 14 and logging three interceptions and one block over that span, with two clean sheets. On the other hand, he halted a four-game string with one or more tackles in this one.

Mario Hermoso
Roma
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