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Mario Hermoso News: Re-ups contract with Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Hermoso had a year added to his deal, as Roma picked up their option to renew it until 2027.

Hermoso had spent the second half of the 2024/2025 season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and was at risk last summer, but he became a linchpin following a coaching change. He will stay put following an excellent season, during which he scored three goals, provided two assists, contributed to nine clean sheets and posted 46 tackles, 35 interceptions and 80 clearances in 34 games.

Mario Hermoso
Roma
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