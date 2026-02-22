Mario Hermoso News: Removed from XI for Cremonese clash
Hermoso experienced some muscular discomfort while warming up and will move to the bench, with Daniele Ghilardi taking his place, Sky Italy reported.
Hermoso was set to resume starting after nursing a foot injury, but he picked up a different ailment right before the game and is unlikely to be risked, even though he'll technically be available.
