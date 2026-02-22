Mario Hermoso headshot

Mario Hermoso News: Removed from XI for Cremonese clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Hermoso experienced some muscular discomfort while warming up and will move to the bench, with Daniele Ghilardi taking his place, Sky Italy reported.

Hermoso was set to resume starting after nursing a foot injury, but he picked up a different ailment right before the game and is unlikely to be risked, even though he'll technically be available.

Mario Hermoso
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Hermoso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Hermoso See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Atletico Madrid Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Atletico Madrid Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 29, 2020
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
December 11, 2019
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 5, 2019