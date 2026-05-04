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Mario Hermoso News: Scores and assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Hermoso scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Monday's 4-0 victory over Fiorentina. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Hermoso delivered one of his best displays of the season in Monday's 4-0 win over Fiorentina, first setting up Wesley's curled second goal in the first half before adding his own finish shortly after to make it 3-0, arriving late at the back post to convert Manu Kone's cross. The Spanish centre-back also contributed defensively with one key pass, three tackles and one interception. Hermoso has now scored in consecutive home league appearances, adding an important attacking dimension to his role in the back three. He has recorded three Serie A goals across 24 appearances this season, along with 35 tackles and 27 interceptions.

Mario Hermoso
Roma
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